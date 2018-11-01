Manchester United ready to battle Arsenal for England international amid Alexis Sanchez PSG transfer rumours

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a number of top clubs start to show interest in a potential transfer.

The England international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga in recent times, with his gamble of leaving Manchester City to try and gain more playing time in Germany really paying off.

As a result, Sancho recently won his first England cap and may now be offered a route back to the Premier League.

The two English clubs chasing the 18-year-old are United and Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors by Sky Sports.

Sancho could be a particularly fine fit for United’s needs right now due to the struggles of January’s big-name signing Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean has badly under-performed in his time at Old Trafford so far and it now looks ever more likely he could be on his way out after his lack of impact.

The Sun claimed yesterday that PSG were also interested in signing Sanchez, but only on the cheap or perhaps even on a free transfer.

If an attacking shake-up is to happen, Sancho for Sanchez seems a wise move for the Red Devils that could sort out their issues in that area for the next decade or more if the former City teen ends up fulfilling his clearly big potential.

The pacey wide-man could also clearly do a job for Arsenal, who continue to look some way off challenging for the title as the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi are perhaps unconvincing as long-term options in the wide areas at the Emirates Stadium.