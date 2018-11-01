Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly be breathing a huge sigh of relief as Mohamed Salah will be available for selection against Arsenal this weekend.

The 26-year-old hasn’t quite hit top form so far this season, but his tallies of seven goals and four assists in 14 appearances show that he continues to be fundamental to Liverpool’s success.

As they look to continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal, they will do so with Salah at Klopp’s disposal despite an injury scare, as noted by the Evening Standard.

Salah raised concern after being seen wearing a wrist splint, but it’s suggested that it isn’t a serious issue and it won’t put his participation this weekend in jeopardy.

That will be music to the ears of Klopp who will hope to have his preferred attacking trident available when they face Unai Emery’s men.

While Arsenal have been on an impressive run of form themselves having now gone 13 games without defeat in all competitions, there are still question marks over their defence in particular.

That is backed up by the fact that they’ve conceded 13 goals in 10 league games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings.

With that in mind, having Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino test their backline could be crucial to securing all three points for Liverpool, and it appears as though they will be able to deploy their trident with Salah on course to feature.