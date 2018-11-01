Liverpool star ready to deal huge blow to Jurgen Klopp and seal transfer to Champions League giants

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly ready to seal a transfer to Real Madrid in what would be a huge blow to the project Jurgen Klopp is building at Anfield.

The Brazil international has been a key performer for Liverpool since he joined the club, starting out as an attacking midfielder and making the superb transition to playing up front in recent seasons.

However, Firmino is now emerging as a target for Real Madrid as they search for a new striker, and Diario Gol claim he’d be ready to walk out on the Reds for a move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool have had to deal with star players like Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling and Luis Suarez leaving in recent years and they could do without Firmino becoming the latest to jump at the chance to join a more established European superpower.

The 27-year-old is a key part of how Jurgen Klopp’s side play, offering a goal threat, hold-up play and energy up front and striking a fine combination with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Madrid would no doubt see Firmino as an upgrade on Karim Benzema after his recent struggles, though it’s worth noting Diario Gol also link other big names with the club.

Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi are also mentioned as options for Real, along with Timo Werner and Krzysztof Piatek.