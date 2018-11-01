Man City touted as club making mystery €70m bid for Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona have set their sights on Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong, but reports claim Man City could be lining up a major offer to compete for his signature.

The 21-year-old has wasted no time in establishing himself as a key figure for the Dutch giants, emerging as an ever-present so far this season with 16 appearances to his name.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid consider surprise €25million swoop for Manchester City star

With the technical quality and all-round game to suggest that he would fit in perfectly at the Nou Camp, it’s easy to see why the Catalan giants are said to be interested in signing him as he has continued to impress after last season.

However, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that a rival €70m offer could be made for the Dutchman, albeit the club in question making the bid was said to be a mystery. As per the report, it’s suggested that Barcelona believe their rival to be Man City.

If accurate, that would undoubtedly complicate their pursuit of De Jong, as the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola and play in the Premier League could also be an attractive proposal to the youngster.

Both clubs would offer him a major platform to reach the top of his game on an individual level, as well as giving him a real chance of winning major honours.

In turn, it comes down to which European giant he believes would help him develop best, and so it sets up an intriguing possible transfer battle between them.

Perhaps the biggest question mark though is whether or not Barcelona will be able to compete with City financially if they’re willing to make a €70m bid, as that’s a lot of money for a player who still has to prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

It’s easy to see why both clubs are keen though, as with their current stalwarts including the likes of Fernandinho and Sergio Busquets in mind who aren’t getting any younger, long-term replacements will be needed eventually.