Video: Manchester City wonderkid scores first goal for the club thanks to a massive slice of luck

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz scored his first goal for the club this evening in the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham.

The 19-year-old Spaniard pounced on a loose ball just inside the penalty area and the ball found its way into the back of the net with the aid of a fairly big deflection to take it away from the goalkeeper.

Diaz won’t care, however, having given City a 1-0 lead and giving himself a moment to remember forever at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side won this competition last season and look to be taking the trophy seriously again this season with some strong names in the starting XI tonight despite plenty of changes from their last Premier League game.