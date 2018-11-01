Manchester United legend admits he’d love Red Devils to seal transfer of star Liverpool performer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville admits he would love to see his old club seal the transfer of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

In a Twitter Q&A session with fans, the former England international named both Van Dijk and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as his preferred options to fix United’s defence.

While it seems highly unlikely either player will be heading to Old Trafford any time soon, there’s no doubt Van Dijk has been absolutely immense since his move to Anfield in January.

The Netherlands international shone at Southampton but has gone from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp, undoubtedly now looking like one of the best players in the world in his position.

Ramos or Van Dijk https://t.co/GwD0Q8GCh1 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2018

United could do with that kind of defensive quality in their squad right now after Jose Mourinho’s struggles with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

It’s still not entirely clear what United’s first-choice centre-back pairing is after much rotation this season as well as the occasional switch to a back three, with midfielders Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay filling in there on occasion as well.