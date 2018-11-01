Deal close: Manchester United a step closer to £132million transfer after meeting in last 24 hours

Manchester United have moved a step closer to a stunning £132million transfer raid to majorly bolster their squad in January.

It’s been widely reported that Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward were due to meet in the last 24 hours or so to discuss targets for the winter, with defensive additions a priority.

Despite previously struggling to reach an agreement on targets during the summer when United chief Woodward notably vetoed targets like Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng, it now looks as though major progress has been made.

Reports suggest United will now back Mourinho to bring in as many as three players of his choosing, giving the Red Devils boss the green light to press ahead with negotiations now.

Here’s a look at the players being strongly linked as priority United targets for the coming weeks…

Jordi Alba transfer on the cards

It looks like United are ready to pay £44m for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who wants the move away from the Nou Camp.

The Spain international is yet to agree a new contract at Barca, with the club seemingly unwilling to hand a long-term deal to a player of his age.

Still, Alba remains one of the best in the business and would be perfect to add some much-needed experience and winning know-how to this squad.

Manchester United in battle for Alvaro Odriozola

Reports also suggest MUFC are one of a number of clubs chasing £35m-rated Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

The Red Devils were linked with the 22-year-old in the summer while he was still at Real Sociedad, and he’s had a tricky start at the Bernabeu.

Still, he’s a top young full-back and United seem willing to pounce for him now as they need a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

Nikola Milenkovic to solve Man Utd defensive woes

Finally, a much-needed centre-back signing looks to be on the way in the form of Fiorentina starlet Nikola Milenkovic, a long-time Mourinho target.

The Serbia international will cost around £53m to prise away from the Serie A side, which United are ready to pay for a top young player to provide a long-term solution to a problem position.

These three additions will cost a combined £132m if the club can push all three deals through, which should give them a big boost in the second half of the season.