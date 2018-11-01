Jurgen Klopp on alert for fresh opportunity to sign long-term transfer target for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keeping an eye on Ousmane Dembele’s situation at Barcelona ahead of a potential transfer.

The France international has not quite lived up to expectations at the Nou Camp despite arriving at the club with the reputation of being one of the best young players in Europe.

It may now be that Dembele will become available, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting Klopp is on alert for a potential transfer in the near future.

The report adds that the German tactician has been keen on Dembele in the past, so it could be that he’ll do what he can to finally land this exciting young forward.

The 21-year-old seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play under Klopp, and could give the Reds some more depth behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Don Balon recently claimed Dembele would likely cost around £70million, while the Daily Mirror have also linked the player with Arsenal.

It would no doubt be great for most Premier League neutrals to see Dembele end up in England, whichever club he ultimately chooses.

There’s no doubt that, at the moment, his true potential is not being realised at Barca and that is a shame for those who saw him tearing up the Bundesliga during his Borussia Dortmund days.