Although he played well for the most part, Tiemoue Bakayoko’s display in AC Milan’s win over Genoa on Wednesday night will be remembered for his costly mistake.

The 24-year-old was given an unexpected start after Lucas Biglia picked up an injury before the game, and he showed moments of quality and confidence.

From interceptions to keeping possession ticking, he looked a far cry from the player that had struggled to make a positive impression at Milan to that point.

However, the Frenchman ultimately ruined his performance with a terrible blunder, as he failed to clear his lines and ended up assisting Genoa’s fortunate equaliser, as seen in the video below.

Given that is the highlight that went viral on Twitter, it’s to be expected that is essentially what the Chelsea fans below reacted to, without being aware of his impressive play for the most part on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, it could have proved to be very costly for Milan but for Alessio Romagnoli’s late winner sparing his bushes, but even the Rossoneri faithful were left to bemoan Bakayoko’s performance.

With his loan spell running until the end of the season, it remains to be seen if the former Monaco man can prove his worth at the San Siro. With Biglia possibly facing a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury, coach Gennaro Gattuso may have no choice but to go with Bakayoko moving forward.

As seen in the last tweet below, La Gazzetta dello Sport weren’t impressed with him either despite a fairly positive overall display as he got the Flop of the Match rating of 5/10 with his mistake cited as a major factor.

