Real Madrid offer major swap deal to set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion for influential star

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Marcelo to Juventus in exchange for Alex Sandro, with a fee also involved going to the Spanish giants.

Given the 30-year-old continues to play a fundamental role for Los Blancos, scoring three goals and providing an assist in 10 games so far this season to showcase his importance at both ends of the pitch, it seems a surprise that they’d be willing to let him leave.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid suffer another damaging injury blow, four key men now out for Santiago Solari

Nevertheless, Sandro, 27, is the younger of the two and has proven to be equally as crucial to Juventus in their successful run in recent years, and so as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Marcelo has been offered to Juve for Sandro and a fee in return.

Given their effective partnership at the Bernabeu for so many years, Cristiano Ronaldo would arguably be thrilled at the opportunity of linking up with Marcelo again, and so it remains to be seen if the move materialises.

Perhaps the biggest factor will be if Julen Lopetegui’s long-term successor has no interest in allowing the Brazilian ace to leave, as he will then likely hope to convince him to stay and remain an important part of his plans.

A move to Turin has its obvious appeal though given Juve’s recent track record of winning major honours as they go for their eighth consecutive Serie A title this season while also making an ominous start to the Champions League.

Time will tell if Marcelo green lights such a move too, but the report above would suggest that he is no longer considered indispensable at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid go through a difficult start to the campaign after the exits of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo this past summer and Lopetegui’s sacking earlier this week.