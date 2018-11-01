Tottenham star speaks out on Mauricio Pochettino amid growing Real Madrid talk

Tottenham star Dele Alli has sent what sounds like a strong message regarding the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino amid links with the Real Madrid job.

Los Blancos have just sacked Julen Lopetegui and placed Santiago Solari in charge on an interim basis, with growing talk that Pochettino is their prime target to come in at the Bernabeu.

The Argentine has impressed hugely in his time with Spurs, and it’s little surprise the Telegraph recently claimed players within his squad were concerned about the possibility of losing him to either Real Madrid or Manchester United in the near future.

It seems clear Pochettino could thrive at a bigger club after working miracles on a shoestring budget with Tottenham, and he may feel he’s earned the chance at leading a bigger and more ambitious side now.

Still, having just signed a new long-term contract, Alli sounds optimistic that he will continue to work under Pochettino at the club after making so much progress under him and singling him out as a big reason for wanting to stay.

‘He’s a massive part of wanting to be at this club. The fans are amazing, the chairman, everyone, the whole club is amazing,’ the England international is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘But as players, you work with the gaffer, you want to have a good relationship with the manager and we all feel like we’ve got that here.

‘We all love the way we work. The style of play, we all want to be a part of it. He’s done a lot for me so far and hopefully he can keep helping me to improve.’