What Luis Suarez said about Barcelona looking for his replacement

In a classy gesture of selflessness, Luis Suarez has revealed that he has no issue with speculation suggesting Barcelona are looking for his replacement.

The 31-year-old is seemingly rediscovering his best form having bagged seven goals and provided six assists in just 14 appearances so far this season.

That also includes his heroics against Real Madrid at the weekend, showing that he is still more than capable of delivering in the big games.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem as though Barcelona need to be in any real rush to find a younger player to replace him for the long-term, but Suarez has shown real class by suggesting that he isn’t taking it personally.

“For Barcelona to look for a new No.9 is normal. I am already 31 years old,” he told Sport 890 radio station, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

As noted by Sport, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has been mentioned as a potential signing, while Calciomercato note that the Spanish giants are keeping tabs on Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek too.

In all fairness, Suarez is just being realistic and ultimately he can’t be considered first choice up front forever, although his form this season would suggest that he deserves to remain the focal point of the attack for a little while longer yet.

Time will tell when a possible replacement arrives, but given coach Ernesto Valverde continues to oversee his squad compete on multiple fronts for major honours, he won’t want to upset the balance and understanding in the group either.

Suarez has formed a crucial partnership with Lionel Messi over the years which sees the pair get the best out of each other. Breaking that up could also be a concern, and so there is much to seemingly think through for Barcelona before they take the decision.