Barcelona eyeing up transfer swoop for ‘new James Rodriguez’, €40M could be enough to finalise switch

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a move for PSV and Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, a player who has been labelled by some as the ‘next James Rodriguez’.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spanish giants are looking for players to bolster their options in attack, and players that are ok with playing second fiddle to Luis Suarez for the time being.

The report also notes that Lozano could cost Barca around €40M, a great price to pay for someone labelled in the same bracket as a world class player like James Rodriguez.

With Luis Suarez now 31 years old, Barca are definitely going to have to think about signing some young, forward talent in the future to deal with the Uruguayan’s age.

As he showed in El Clasico last week, Suarez can definitely still cut it against the best teams that the world has to offer, however it remains to be seen for how long he can do this for.

Lozano has been making leaps and bounds with PSV these past few seasons, and his performances with Mexico at the World Cup this past summer would’ve certainly caught the eyes of many football fans.

Lozano could make an excellent replacement for Suarez in due course, and if he’s available for just €40M, it may be a deal that is just too good for the Blaugrana to turn down.