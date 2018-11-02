Emery reveals how Arsenal will stop Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has a plan ready to stifle Liverpool’s creativity when the two teams meet this weekend.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 10 matches, five points behind the Reds, who are sitting pretty at the top alongside Manchester City.

Emery’s men had won 11 successive games across all competitions prior to their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace last Sunday and look genuinely capable of securing a place in the Champions League this season.

Liverpool meanwhile, are a step further ahead, well placed to challenge for the title and for glory on the European stage after a very strong start to the 2018-19 campaign which has been underpinned by a new defensive strength.

Klopp’s men are also one of the most dangerous teams on the planet going forward, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino completing their front three, however, Emery has revealed how his men will stop their free-flowing opposition in their tracks on Saturday.

“We need to stop them doing their jobs in the 90 minutes,” The Spanish boss told reporters on Friday, as per the Liverpool Echo. “They have individual players and also are a collective.

“They are developing moves with the goalkeeper because they build up through Alisson, the centre-backs and the midfield players.

“We need a big match in the individual duels against them and also tactically we need to be together and play with our identity and style that we need to impose on them.

“It’s difficult for 90 minutes but in moments we need to impose our ideas in a duel of 90 minutes.

“They are a very good team, an intense team, and they require a lot of work for us to battle them but I believe in our team and our players. We are also going to play our way.”

Liverpool go into the crunch fixture off the back of three straight wins, most recently dispatching Cardiff City 4-1 last weekend at Anfield.

? “We want to write a new history” – #ARSLIV@UnaiEmery_ keen to begin a new chapter as we seek to improve our record against the top-six teams ? — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 2, 2018

The Gunners will have to be pedal to the metal right from the word go to prevent the Reds taking control in midfield, but if they can keep up the pressure high up the pitch for the entire duration of the match, there is every chance Emery’s side could emerge with a huge result at the Emirates.