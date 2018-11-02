New Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has challenged superstar Gareth Bale to ‘show his enormous talent’ after the Welshman recently faced criticism.

Solari gave his opinion on Bale’s recent performances in a press conference ahead of Madrid’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid.

Bale come under heavy criticism last week following Madrid’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in El Clasico. Critics have called for Bale to show more consistency for Los Blancos.

The former Tottenham star’s lack of contribution on the defensive end was also highlighted in the 5-1 defeat, Madrid looked as though they were back in the game at 2-1 down but Barcelona were lethal in the second half of the encounter.

Lopetegui’s sacking was inevitable after the former Spain national team boss led Los Blancos to a shocking four defeats in their last five league games.

This is what Solari had to say on Bale in quotes obtained by the Daily Mail:

“Bale is under the spotlight and I hope he shows us his enormous talent,”

“We want to enjoy him every day, he’s a fantastic player.”

Bale has so far failed to fill the massive void left by Cristiano Ronaldo – who joined Juventus this summer.

Bale is Madrid’s record signing, the Welshman joined the Spanish Giants for a fee reported to be £85m according to BBC Sport.

Los Blancos need to turn around a disastrous start to the season right away, Madrid are currently sitting in 9th place in La Liga and it looks as though the club with a rich history of success is set for dry spell this season.