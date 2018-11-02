Sergio Ramos ‘delighted’ as Real Madrid launch €60M transfer offer for wanted European star

Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer of €60M to Ajax for Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt, a player who is also wanted by a number of Europe’s top clubs.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the 19-year-old is wanted by a number of Europe’s top clubs including Barcelona, Juventus, Man City and Bayern Munich, and that both Barcelona and Juve have already opened contact with Ajax regarding the player.

The report also notes that club captain is aware of Real’s move for De Ligt, and that he is ‘delighted’ with the prospect of playing alongside a new centre back at the heart of Real’s defence.

De Ligt is one of the most promising young stars currently playing in Europe, and his potential is something that has seen him catch the attention of a number of the world’s biggest clubs.

The Dutch star’s ability to carry the ball forward from the back and play out of defence comfortably would see him slot into Los Blancos’ side with ease.

Although it seems like there are a number of clubs battling with Real for De Ligt, they look to be at the front of the clue after having made this offer to seal the player’s signature.

€60M seems like a great price to pay for a player who has the potential to become one of the world’s best in his position, now it just remains to be seen whether that fee will be enough to pry him away from Ajax and seal a move to the Spanish capital.