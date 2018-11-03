Chelsea have reportedly suffered a setback on the transfer market as Real Madrid are said to also have an interest in signing AC Milan’s Suso.

The 24-year-old has come a long way since his failed stint at Liverpool, as he has gradually established himself into a fundamental figure for the Italian giants.

He has continued to showcase his quality so far this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in just 12 games, and coach Gennaro Gattuso will undoubtedly have no interest in losing him.

As seen in the video below, the Spaniard has produced some moments of absolute class, with his latest strike coming in a 2-1 win over Genoa in midweek.

However, unfortunately for Milan and now Chelsea, The Sun report that Real Madrid are interested in taking him back to Spain, with a £35m valuation being touted as per the release clause in his current contract.

The Rossoneri will surely be scrambling to remove that clause as if they are forced to lose their prized asset, they’ll want to get a much more accurate valuation as Suso could arguably demand much, much more than £35m given his form in recent years and the fact that he’s still only 24.

Time will tell how the situation develops, but although Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri can call upon Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian in the wide positions, the Italian tactician could arguably do with more quality to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

The same could be said of Real Madrid with question marks over Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and others so far this season, albeit Suso is arguably too similar to the former. Nevertheless, as per the report, it’s suggested that the Spanish giants have sent a scout to watch him in action to potentially offer competition to Chelsea for his signature.