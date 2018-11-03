Barcelona concerned about situation regarding ‘mentally depressed’ Blaugrana star

Barcelona are reportedly worried about the situation regarding summer signing Malcom, with some sources close to the club stating that the player is ‘mentally depressed’.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who note that the club’s concern for the Brazilian has increased after he was left out of the club’s squad by Ernesto Valverde again for their match against Rayo Vallecano.

The report also states that Malcom has made it clear that should his amount of first team minutes not improve in the near future, he will seek a move away from the Camp Nou in the January transfer news.

It’s sad to hear a player as able and with the potential that Malcom has be described as being ‘depressed’, as during his time with Bordeaux, the winger looked like an absolute world beater.

Malcom was absolutely phenomenal during his time in France, and it’s such a shame to see him fail at getting opportunities since his move to Barcelona this summer just gone.

A lot of hype was built up regarding Malcom following his move to Catalonia, but sadly this has amassed to nothing, as the forward has only managed to clock up 25 minutes in La Liga so far this campaign.

Only time will tell us as to whether Malcom ends up getting a chance and making it at Barcelona, something we’d love to see him do given the potential career he could have ahead of him.