After working his way back into the Barcelona match-day squad in recent outings, Malcom has once again been dropped by coach Ernesto Valverde.

The summer signing doesn’t even make it into the squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday despite Lionel Messi remaining out through injury. That leaves the Catalan giants short in attack which in turn would suggest that the Brazilian starlet should be given an opportunity at least on the bench.

However, Valverde evidently doesn’t see it that way, and so the 21-year-old will play no part against Rayo Vallecano despite featuring in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

With that in mind, the fans below reacted with disappointment as many questioned the decision to continue to leave Malcom on the fringes, while others questioned whether or not he would even still be a Barcelona player beyond the January transfer window.

Given that he’s totalled a mere 105 minutes of football so far this season across all competitions, it looks pretty bleak for the former Bordeaux ace, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he has a future at the Nou Camp.

On the other side of the argument, Valverde sees him in training every day and will have assessed his performance in midweek. In turn, he is arguably best placed to make the decision on Malcom and evidently he doesn’t believe it’s the right choice to include him.

Whether or not that eventually leads to an early exit remains to be seen. What is certain though is that Malcom himself will undoubtedly continue to feel disappointed over his lack of involvement.

