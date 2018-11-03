Man Utd face Bournemouth in the early kick-off on Saturday, and there is no place for Romelu Lukaku in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

The Red Devils picked up a win last time out over Everton, and so they’ll be hoping to now build some momentum and to start climbing the Premier League table.

Ahead of kick-off, they sit in eighth place, five points adrift of the top four. However, with Arsenal and Liverpool facing each other this weekend, it could be an ideal opportunity to catch up and close some ground.

With that in mind, under-performing striker Lukaku hasn’t even been selected in the squad, with the Belgian international bagging just four goals in 14 appearances so far this season with his last goal coming way back on September 15.

In turn, it’s a sensible decision from Mourinho in some ways to keep him out of the firing line and to allow him to regroup and rediscover his confidence and goalscoring touch as he will undoubtedly play a vital role as the season progresses.

Without Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial will be given the task of firing United to a win, with Juan Mata and Paul Pogba expected to provide the quality and creativity from midfield.

That means Marcus Rashford drops out of the line-up, with Jesse Lingard among the substitutes after recovering from injury.