Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Real Valladolid: Solari urged to make surprise selection by these fans

Interim Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari will take charge of his first La Liga game this weekend and he has named his squad to face Real Valladolid.

The Argentine got off to a winning start in midweek as his side defeated Melilla in the Copa del Rey after he was announced as Julen Lopetegui’s temporary successor.

Lopetegui was sacked on Monday after a dreadful run of form which saw Real Madrid win once in seven games in all competitions, losing five with their heavy defeat to rivals Barcelona seemingly the final straw for club president Florentino Perez.

That poor form has left them in ninth place in the La Liga table ahead of kick-off on Saturday, seven points adrift of top spot, and so they certainly can’t afford to drop any more points in the weeks and months ahead if they wish to compete for the title.

With that in mind, Solari has named a strong squad as expected with many of his senior players included, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

However, after getting the nod in the 19-man squad, the fans below have made no secret of their desire to see youngster Vinicius Jr start for Los Blancos.

Given the 18-year-old has only made three appearances for the senior side so far this season, it remains to be seen if he earns the trust of Solari for this encounter.

Nevertheless, given the other options failed to work under Lopetegui, perhaps the 42-year-old will try something different and his own ideas which include the Brazilian starlet. Whatever decision he reaches, Solari will know that the most important thing is getting the victory and building momentum to get back on track.

Start Vinicius — dYcES? (@dyces_platnumz) November 2, 2018

