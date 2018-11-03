‘Could be an area to exploit’ – Arsenal should target this Liverpool star claims club hero

Ahead of Arsenal’s highly-anticipated clash with Liverpool on Saturday, Martin Keown has picked out an area in which he feels his former side could have success.

Given that Jurgen Klopp’s men have conceded just four goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season, it’s going to be no easy task to find a way to break through their backline.

SEE MORE: Key selection decision touted from Unai Emery for Arsenal ahead of Liverpool clash

However, Arsenal have impressed going forward with 24 goals scored in 10 outings, and so it promises to be an intriguing battle to see who comes out on top in what is a fascinating encounter between a Premier League title contender and a side hoping to prove their credentials too.

Despite that impressive defensive record, Keown believes that Arsenal could have joy down Liverpool’s left flank and that involves targeting Andy Robertson.

The Scottish international has impressed since making the left-back position at Anfield his own midway through last season, and he certainly is no slouch when it comes to the defensive work involved in that area of the pitch.

Nevertheless, Keown believes that particularly with the threat posed by the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi, it could be an area in which Arsenal could find a chink in the armour.

“Arsenal have pace in attack with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who should be asking questions of Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I have seen him tested when playing for Scotland and it could be an area Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi try to exploit.”

Time will tell if his strategic advice pays off and Unai Emery uses it and enjoys success, but that will be one of many battles on the pitch on Saturday evening to determine the outcome of the game.

Given Arsenal’s own leaky defence, they’ll perhaps have their hands full with keeping Liverpool under wraps to be thinking about a specific game-plan to target one player.