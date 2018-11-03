Man Utd will be keeping a close eye on loanee Axel Tuanzebe this season, and they’ll be delighted with what they saw in Aston Villa’s win on Friday night.

The 20-year-old impressed in the 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers, playing a key role in defence to help keep a clean sheet for Dean Smith’s men while also looking comfortable and confident in possession to build out from the back.

Given United have their own defensive troubles currently having conceded 17 goals in just 10 Premier League games so far this season to give them the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides, Jose Mourinho may have a long-term solution staring right at him in Tuanzebe.

As per Villa’s tweet below, the youngster was crucial both defensively and in terms of his distribution, and their praise was echoed by their fans as seen in their tweets as some suggested that Tuanzebe could be a certainty to start for the Red Devils next season.

It will be a blow for Villa to lose him, but ultimately even if he is capable of leading them to promotion this season, it will surely be difficult to convince him to remain at Villa Park over returning to United and attempting to make his mark there.

Based on what they’ve seen thus far this season when he’s been deployed in his more natural defensive position, they love the impact he’s making and so it’s highly likely that Man Utd will also be impressed and will continue to monitor his progress as the season goes on.

Was rock steady at the back tonight, comfortable on the ball, looks far happier at CB — Andy Balmforth (@BalmforthAndy) November 2, 2018

Saw him against Brentford and he looked solid. Tonight he was class. Looks calm and composed. Think villa have a little gem here! Under terrys guidance could be a monster! — James (@jimmydoris1986) November 3, 2018

Class tonight ???? — George Ferriday (@george_ferriday) November 3, 2018

Class act — David Tattam (@kwangyavfc) November 2, 2018

Could walk into uniteds team at the moment — Matt (@MainManMiIe) November 3, 2018

Love axel looks comfortable & confident gets better & better every game — Johnnie Donnelly (@Donnellydarko) November 3, 2018

Was absolutely brilliant tonight. So comfortable on the ball, never panicked, great distribution. — Steve Byrne (@brummyste) November 3, 2018

Axel Tuanzebe in his proper position! He looks unreal don’t he! Never mind us having him think united could do with him! He’s been outstanding this season .. one of our best players! #avfc — Aston Villa Updates (@AstonVilla_info) November 2, 2018