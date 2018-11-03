Menu

“Disrespectful p***k” – These fans hammer Lee Probert after referee books Demarai Gray for celebration related to former Leicester City chairman

Football fans took to Twitter en masse this afternoon to slate referee Lee Probert, after the official booked Demarai Gray for a celebration related to the former chairman of Leicester City, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

As the Foxes took the lead in the first second half through a fine finish from Gray, the England youngster took off his shirt to reveal a message dedicated to the club’s former owner that read “For Khun Vichai”, a touching moment for all those involved with the club.

Probert then decided to book Gray for this celebration as, by the laws of the game, it is against the rules, something that has angered a large majority of football fans.

Leicester City are surely going to be going through some very hard times at the moment with the death of their former chairman, and their situation wouldn’t have been helped by Probert’s actions here.

Albeit Probert’s actions were correct in terms of the rules of the game, it would’ve been nice for the official to show some heart and compassion and not book Gray for his touching celebration this afternoon.

Because of Probert’s decision, football fans everywhere took to Twitter to slate him, something that some would say is deserved.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating Probert for his decision making this afternoon.

We weren’t very impressed at all, in fairness…

