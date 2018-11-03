Fiorentina vs Roma Live Stream: How to watch Serie A clash online or on TV

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two exciting Serie A sides, Fiorentina host Roma on Saturday with the live stream on Eleven Sports getting underway at 5pm in the UK and Ireland. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

Both sides have collected 15 points from their 10 Serie A games so far this season, scoring 33 goals between them while conceding 21, which would suggest that there will be goals in this one.

The corresponding fixture from last season backs that claim, as Roma secured a 4-2 win in Florence while their rivals picked up three points at the Stadio Olimpico in the reverse fixture as they have swapped wins in recent meetings.

In turn, there is great intrigue and uncertainty over who will come out on top with both sides boasting quality throughout their respective squads.

Given that they also both have ambitions of breaking into the top four and qualifying for Europe, there is plenty on the line as they look to close the gap on their rivals above them.

Edin Dzeko will undoubtedly be the main threat for the visitors, as the 32-year-old has bagged seven goals in 12 games so far this season.

As for Fiorentina, the likes of Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Simeone will be hoping to have a similar impact at the other end of the pitch with neither side short of attacking quality and threat. As a result, this could come down to who outscores the other in an enthralling showdown.

