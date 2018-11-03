How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona online: Live Stream to watch La Liga giants

Barcelona will be looking to solidify their place at the top of La Liga against Rayo Vallecano, and the live stream on Eleven Sports gets underway at 7.45pm in the UK and Ireland. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

Although Lionel Messi remains sidelined, the Catalan giants have so much world-class talent to call upon that they’ve been able to cope with his absence thus far.

After Atletico Madrid slipped up earlier on Saturday, Barcelona have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points with a win, as they look to pick up from where they left off in El Clasico against Real Madrid last weekend.

Luis Suarez was in stunning form on that occasion, and so it remains to be seen if he can re-produce that kind of performance and fire Barca to another victory.

With 28 goals in just 10 league games, there’s no doubt that the reigning Spanish champions know how to deliver in front of goal, and this shouldn’t be any different.

Vallecano sit in 19th place in the table having conceded 20 goals in their opening 10 outings. With the those statistics in mind, this one might be full of goals!

