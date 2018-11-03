Juventus transfer news: €70m+ price-tag for midfield target, key advantage to land in-demand starlet

Juventus are reportedly planning to be active in the transfer market next year, with Tanguy Ndombele and Matthijs de Ligt said to be on their radar.

The Bianconeri don’t appear to be in great need for reinforcements given that they’ve started well in their pursuit of an eighth consecutive Serie A title while they boast an ominous 100% record in the Champions League thus far.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid offer major swap deal to set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion for influential star

Having added Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad this past summer, they’ve been boosted in their hopes of continuing to win major honours, but it appears as though they are still not content with the squad at coach Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal.

According to Calciomercato, Lyon midfielder Ndombele is on their transfer radar as he continues to impress for the Ligue 1 outfit, but it could take in excess of €70m to prise him away from the club which could be a major obstacle for the Turin giants.

The 21-year-old made 54 appearances last season to turn his loan stint from Amiens into a permanent move, and so it seems as though his valuation has skyrocketed as he has impressed.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only move that Juventus could make, as Calciomercato add that Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is also being eyed and the club’s relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola, could be a crucial factor in beating the competition to his signature.

Still just 19 years of age, the defensive ace has already made 74 appearances for the senior side and has 11 caps for the Netherlands. In turn, he has clearly made an early impression and is considered to have a bright future ahead of him.

With the respective ages of Ndombele and De Ligt in mind, Juve could be adding the building blocks for the future. Particularly considering Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are all over 30, as well as the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira, long-term replacements could be a sensible idea.