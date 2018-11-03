Juventus vs Cagliari live stream: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action online or on TV

Juventus will look to extend their lead at the top of Serie A when they face Cagliari on Saturday night, with the Juventus v Cagliari live stream from Eleven Sports getting underway at 7.30pm in the UK and Ireland. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets, and is FREE on Facebook. Click HERE to watch Now!

The Bianconeri have been in ominous form so far this season, winning nine of their 10 league games thus far while boasting a 100% record in the Champions League.

Genoa remain the only side to take points off them, and after Napoli’s win on Friday night, the Turin giants will be out to avoid any slip-ups to restore their six-point lead at the top of the standings.

With 21 goals scored and just seven conceded, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been dominant so far this campaign, and they’ll be looking to put on a show in front of their home fans ahead of hosting Man Utd in the Champions League next week.

Leading the charge will be Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese superstar scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 12 games so far this season.

The 33-year-old looks to be relishing his new challenge in Italy, and after his stunning goal against Empoli last weekend, he’s proven that he is more than capable of producing moments of magic still.

On top of that, there will be a live stream of Juventus vs Cagliari on their Facebook page, so tune in and find out if Ronaldo can deliver another masterclass for FREE!