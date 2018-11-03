Arsenal face Liverpool in the pick of the Premier League fixtures this weekend, and Unai Emery is reportedly set to make a big decision in his starting line-up.

The two sides meet at the Emirates in the Saturday evening kick-off, with the visitors looking to continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League table while a win would perhaps go a long way in proving Arsenal’s credentials this season.

Emery’s men are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and so it would appear as though they won’t be better placed to prove themselves against a direct rival with confidence so high.

However, having conceded 13 goals in 10 league games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings, there is no doubt over where their biggest flaw remains.

That isn’t particularly reassuring ahead of facing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and so keeping things tight at the back will undoubtedly be fundamental to their chances of securing a win.

In order to do that, The Sun report that Emery will opt to start Bernd Leno between the posts ahead of Petr Cech, and so it remains to be seen if that show of faith in the summer signing is rewarded ahead of going with the experience and quality of his veteran shot-stopper.

Leno has been first choice since Cech sustained an injury in September, but after returning in midweek, the latter would undoubtedly have made his case to start against Liverpool and take back the No.1 slot.

While we’ll await the team sheet for official confirmation, it sounds as though Leno will get the nod, and he’ll be desperate to respond with a clean sheet to help Arsenal pick up all three points.