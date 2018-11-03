Leganes vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Griezmann and Co. live online or on TV

Atletico Madrid will be looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the La Liga table when they face Leganes on Saturday, and the live stream kicks-off on Eleven Sports in the UK & Ireland at 12pm. It’s available on mobile, online and via connected TV sets. Click Here to Watch Now!

Diego Simeone will be fully aware of the fact that a win would temporarily move his men up to top spot, with Barcelona in action on Saturday night.

In turn, it promises to be a tense encounter with the visitors desperate for all three points as they look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run in the league.

In order to do that, they’ll look to Antoine Griezmann among others to inspire them to victory, with the World Cup winner bagging four goals and three assists in 14 appearances so far this season.

From Griezmann to Diego Costa, Koke, Saul Niguez and many other star names, there is a wealth of quality running through this Atleti side, and they’ll hope to have too much for Leganes this weekend as they continue to struggle at the wrong end of the table.

As ever though, Atleti have been solid at the back having conceded just five goals in 10 La Liga games to give them the best defensive record in the Spanish top flight. Breaking through that rearguard could be a tall order for the hosts, and so it sets up a fascinating clash to see if the favourites can deliver…

