Lionel Messi has given Barcelona the green light to seal a move to the Nou Camp for England and Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that Spurs have told potential suitors for Kane that they must pay around €200M if they want to sign the 25-year-old, and that Barca believe that if they push for Kane, the north London club will lower their asking price.

The report also states that some people in Barcelona believe that €180M will be enough to lure Kane to Catalonia, a price that may be worth paying given the ability Kane has in his locker.

With Luis Suarez not getting any younger, and Barcelona’s only other out-and-out striker at the club being Munir El-Haddadi, it may be wise for the Blaugrana to go all out for Kane and make sure their striker position is sorted for years to come.

Kane is one of the best strikers in world football, and Barca signing him would see their attack become one of the most feared in the world, if it wasn’t at that stage already!

The England international has shown that he can score all types of goals from all types of angles over the past few seasons, and we dread to think the damage he could cause if he were to be playing along side a playmaker like Messi!

If Barca are successful with their pursuit of Kane, it’ll surely be the signing that the club need to become Champions of Europe once again in the coming seasons.

Moving away from La Liga now, and you can catch Juventus taking on Cagliari in Serie A this evening by clicking THIS LINK here, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co look to stretch the Old Lady’s lead at the top.