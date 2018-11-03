“Needs to be sold” – These Arsenal fans call for club to sell key Gunners star despite side salvaging draw from clash vs Liverpool

Arsenal fans took to Twitter this evening to call for the club to sell midfield star Henrikh Mkhitaryan despite their side drawing against Liverpool at the Emirates.

A late strike from forward Alexandre Lacazette was enough for the north London side to salvage a draw against the Reds, who took the lead earlier in the second half through James Milner.

The result now means that Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions, with Liverpool still yet to lose a game in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Despite the decent result for the north London side, some of their fans weren’t at all pleased with Mkhitaryan in particular, something that saw a lot of them take to social media to call for his departure from the club.

Albeit the Armenian international didn’t exactly have his best game in a Gunners shirt this evening, calling for him to be sold because of one performance is a bit harsh to say the least.

Here are a few select tweets from fans calling for Mkhitaryan to be shipped out of the Emirates following his performance this evening.

This is a bit ‘heat of the moment’ stuff, don’t you think?

Mkhitaryan should be sold! — Asempa (@mr_kuranchie) November 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan needs to get sold — Dripping in sauce, the drip drippin so saucy (@Tyson_LDN) November 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan needs to be sold. — Tejas (@Tejaa_vu) November 3, 2018