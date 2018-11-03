Premier League pundit trolls Liverpool fan at Arsenal game

Rio Ferdinand continued the fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool by pranking a Liverpool fan before their game with Arsenal earlier today.

Liverpool fan Joe Jaggar spotted Ferdinand down near the pitch in the build-up to the exciting Premier League tie and saw this as a chance to play a little prank on the former England international.

Jaggar asked Ferdinand to take a photo of him and his son and the Manchester United did just that but with his own special twist.

Check out Ferdinand trolling Jaggar below:

Just called Rio Ferdinand over and said is he ok for a quick photo with the little man Passed him my phone and said it’s one tap on the middle button. So glad hatred in football still exists at certain levels ? pic.twitter.com/cRF5dJbLne — Joe Jaggar (@JoeJaggar) November 3, 2018

Jaggar certainly won’t forget this moment for a long time to come and it’s great to see that the pair engaged in the rivalry in the fun light-hearted way that is intended.