Video: Alexandre Lacazette keeps his cool to score fine equaliser for Arsenal in clash vs Liverpool

Alexandre Lacazette showed what he’s all about this evening, as he scored a fine goal to draw Arsenal level in their clash vs Liverpool at the Emirates.

The Frenchman, who was elected to lead the line for the Gunners by Emery this evening, latched onto a ball in the area, taking it away from Alisson before steadying himself and firing the ball home from a tight angle.

It was a wonderful finish from the former Lyon star, and the goal is one that will surely see the Gunners push on to try and find a winner late on against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Here’s a clip of Lacazette’s strike. Cool as you like!