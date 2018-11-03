Man Utd were outplayed for most of the first half against Bournemouth, but Anthony Martial dragged them level after great work from Alexis Sanchez.

The visitors fell behind to Callum Wilson’s goal after looking shaky at the back through the opening stages of the encounter, and it seemed a matter of time before Bournemouth doubled their advantage.

SEE MORE: Video: Porous Man Utd defence exposed again as Callum Wilson breaks deadlock for Bournemouth

However, after failing to take their chances, it gave United the opportunity to find an unexpected way back into the game and they did so through Martial who continued his fine goalscoring run in recent outings.

That’s now five goals in four games for the Frenchman, who is really starting to establish himself as a key figure for the Red Devils again.

Sanchez deserves plenty of credit though as after starting the move, his run and cross into the box did all the hard work for Martial, who kept his composure and slotted home to draw United level.

Jose Mourinho will be far from impressed with what he saw from his side defensively, but there will be reason for him to be happier with his attacking duo who linked up really well to give them a lifeline in the game.

HT: Bournemouth 1-1 Man United (11' Wilson ; 35' Martial) | Possessions: 54%-46% | Shots: 9-4 | Tackles: 5-12 .

.

.

Ada komentar untuk babak kedua? pic.twitter.com/Jks26WBYzr — bolabola_lawak (@bolabolalawak) November 3, 2018