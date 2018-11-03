Video: Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson scores absolute wonder goal to continue fine start to life at Hoffenheim

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson scored the best goal of his career yet this afternoon as he continued his fine start to life on loan at German side Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga outfit on a temporary basis this summer just gone, scored a superb goal from the corner of the box to give his side the lead against Leverkusen.

This is the fifth time in his first six Bundesliga appearances that Nelson has found the net, form that should be exciting all Arsenal fans about just how good Nelson can become.

Here’s a clip of Nelson’s wonder strike this afternoon. The curve he gets on that!