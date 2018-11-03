Video: Marcus Rashford lashes home dramatic late winner for Man Utd to break Bournemouth hearts

Marcus Rashford left it late but he pounced in injury time to secure a 2-1 win for Man Utd over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Callum Wilson had given the hosts an early lead in the first half, but United responded before half-time through Anthony Martial despite being second best.

However, Jose Mourinho’s half-time message certainly made an impact as the visitors were much improved after the interval, as they created several opportunities to turn things around and secure the victory.

They were made to wait until injury time though, as after some excellent work from Paul Pogba down the left flank with an inch-perfect cross over Nathan Ake’s head, Rashford showed real patience to pounce and lash home the goal to seal the win for Man Utd.

There are undoubtedly still question marks over the Red Devils, particularly after their first-half performance. Nevertheless, Mourinho and his players will be delighted to have secured all three points to continue to push on up the Premier League table.