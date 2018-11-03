Menu

Video: 'My god that's embarrassing' You might've missed this hilarious piece of action from Manchester United vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Manchester United vs Bournemouth finished in spectacular fashion with Marcus Rashford scoring a injury time winner for the Red Devils against the Cherries.

Despite the late drama there was one bit of action during the tie which happened to excite Premier League fans. United midfielder Fred delivered a strong nomination for the coveted Fallon d’Floor award with a hilarious dive.

Fred crumbled to the floor after a light shove from Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook and his overzealous reaction caught the eye of fans.

Check out a video of Fred’s hilarious dive below: 

Check out some fan reaction to the dive: 

Fred is certainly struggling to make the right impression with United fans since his big-money move to Old Trafford this summer.

