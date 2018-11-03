Manchester United vs Bournemouth finished in spectacular fashion with Marcus Rashford scoring a injury time winner for the Red Devils against the Cherries.

Despite the late drama there was one bit of action during the tie which happened to excite Premier League fans. United midfielder Fred delivered a strong nomination for the coveted Fallon d’Floor award with a hilarious dive.

Fred crumbled to the floor after a light shove from Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook and his overzealous reaction caught the eye of fans.

Check out a video of Fred’s hilarious dive below:

Bournemouth resorting to dirty tactics now..

Watch how this malicious tackle almost takes Fred's leg Clean Off…

Shocking stuff.. Just horrible.! pic.twitter.com/IxMoTdSpIC — Original-Sofa-Bear. (@PaulMosey) November 3, 2018

Check out some fan reaction to the dive:

My goodness a small child could dive better than the idiot that is Fred. https://t.co/9dLOrz3959 — Faith Fulcher (@annealicia) November 3, 2018

No curved back, huge splash, I rate Fred's dive 3/10. Poor.??#BOUMUN — Jamie Sports Blog (@JamieSportsBlog) November 3, 2018

Fred with the most embarrassing dive and theatrics of the season so far; even Tom Daley has his head in his hands…. #BOUMUN #bbcfootball — Alex Smith (@asmithyy4) November 3, 2018

My god that's an embarrassing dive from Fred — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) November 3, 2018

That Fred dive ????? — Ste Redfern (@SteRedfern) November 3, 2018

Fred wasn’t quite sure which part of his body was hurt during that dive ? — Dibs Dibs Dibs (@MrDibsyDibs) November 3, 2018

Fred is certainly struggling to make the right impression with United fans since his big-money move to Old Trafford this summer.