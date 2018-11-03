Video: Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez both score late on to snatch victory for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez both scored very late into Barcelona’s match with Rayo Vallecano this evening to secure all three points for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

With the Blaugrana sitting 2-1 down going into the 86th minute, Dembele popped up with a fine volley following a flick on from Gerard Pique to level the scoreline.

Suarez then got onto the end of a superb cross from Sergi Roberto to score the winner with just minutes left on the clock.

Here are the clips of both Suarez and Dembele’s goals this evening. Talk about leaving it late!