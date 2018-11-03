Paulo Dybala got Juventus off to a flying start only 45 seconds into their Serie A encounter against Cagliari with a particularly unusual finish.

Dybala was played in by Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentacur, Dybala tricked his way past a defender before shooting and slipping to the floor at the same time.

Even when Dybala is off balance it seems his shots still find the back of the net.

Check out a video of Dybala’s goal courtesy of Eleven Sport UK below:

Beautiful goal from Dybala to put Juve One up against Cagliari! Watch FREE: https://t.co/baOoGsAQ5f@elevensports_uk pic.twitter.com/1FTVzHfP44 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 3, 2018

| GOAAAAAAL! | Dybala scores inside a minute for Juve ? Juventus 1-0 Cagliari pic.twitter.com/9vH9QHr29m — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) November 3, 2018

Dybala is the Juventus captain and there is no better way to start a game by scoring only 45 seconds in.

