Video: Ridiculous Andres Iniesta assist sets up Lukas Podolski goal for Vissel Kobe

With assists like this, it has to be said that it is thoroughly disappointing not to still see Andres Iniesta playing in Europe.

The 34-year-old left Barcelona at the end of last season to embark on a new challenge with Vissel Kobe, and as seen in the video below, he’s still more than capable of producing moments of real magic.

SEE MORE: Video: Andres Iniesta bags another GOLAZO for Vissel Kobe as ex-Barcelona star proves he STILL has it

Not only to have the vision but to also have the quality to pull it off just proves that Iniesta is a different class to the rest, and he can still produce even in the latter stages of his career.

Fortunately, former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski was on hand to ensure that there was a goal at the end of it with a nice finish, as the pass certainly deserved to see the ball end up in the back of the net.

While we still get to see moments of brilliance from Iniesta like this, it does raise the question as to whether or not he could still be performing at a higher level in Europe…