Tottenham Hotspur scored a quick-fire double, with only three minutes separating both their goals against Wolves in their Premier League encounter this evening.

One-time Tottenham misfit Erik Lamela scored a spectacular solo goal for Spurs in the 27th minute of the tie.

Lamela did well to keep the ball away from two Wolves defenders before passing the ball to Heung-Min Son, who chipped the ball into Lamela who chested the ball down before squeezing the ball through Rui Patricio’s legs.

Lucas Moura doubled Tottenham’s lead within three minutes after Kieran Trippier floated in an inch-perfect cross and an unmarked Lucas headed the ball into the back of the net.

Lamela who has struggled with injury problems in the last two years is quickly becoming Spurs’ star player this season and his goalscoring form has helped Spurs find their way out of trouble on several occasions already this season.