Barcelona superstar requiring surgery could see Chelsea or Arsenal aces seal Camp Nou transfer

Barcelona could make moves for either David Luiz or Laurent Koscielny should current defensive star Samuel Umtiti require surgery on his knee.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona dipping into the market for a new centre in January depends on whether the Frenchman requires further treatment on his knee, and that the club are after a defender with experience to bolster their side during Umtiti’s possible absence.

The news report also notes that both Luiz and Koscielny are a number of names on the club’s list of potential transfers in January, two players who would definitely be able to do a job for Ernesto Valverde’s side if they were to end up at the Camp Nou.

Luiz’s ability on the ball and want to start attacks from the back would see him fit in perfectly alongside Gerard Pique at the back for Barcelona.

As well as Luiz, Koscielny would also be a good buy for the Spanish giants, as the Frenchman has a very experienced head on his shoulders, and should still be able to cut it at the very highest level for the club should he sign.

Barcelona have been poor in defence so far this season, with the club only managing to keep a handful of clean sheets up until this point in the campaign, something that needs to improve if they are to win both the league and the Champions League this year.

Umtiti being injured has been a big blow for Barca, and the club will be hoping he doesn’t require surgery on his knee in order to get their side back to being full strength as quickly as possible this season.