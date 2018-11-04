Menu

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri labels this Blues star as ‘fragile’

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has labelled Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata as ‘fragile’ in his press conference following the Blues’ 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Morata scored a brace for second placed Chelsea against Palace but despite his improved performances it is clear that the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker still snatches at chances on occasion.

Morata had a chance to come away from today’s game with the match ball but the Spaniard missed a glorious chance late on to complete a hat-trick.

Sarri praised Morata for improving in the past month but called the striker ‘fragile’ for always thinking about scoring:

It seems as though Morata is slowly becoming the type of striker that Sarri would like in his Chelsea side.

Chelsea have lacked a prolific goalscorer up front in recent times but Chelsea flourish when their attacking midfield stars like Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro get involved in the action.

Alvaro Morata starting to fit into Sarri's plans

Despite the constant criticism towards Morata the Spaniard has already scored five Premier League goals this season, which is more than rivals Romelu Lukaku and Roberto Firmino.

Morata has certainly improved in the past month and he may finally prove to be worth the £60m that Chelsea parted with to sign him last summer from Real Madrid.

Chelsea are a very fluid team and with Sarri-ball in full swing fans can expect goals from all over the pitch.

More Stories / Chelsea FC

More Stories Alvaro Morata Maurizio Sarri