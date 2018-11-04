Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Inter Milan: key star’s inclusion has these Blaugrana fans over the moon

Barcelona have confirmed their squad to take on Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League next week, and one particular star’s inclusion has a whole host of the club’s fans jumping for joy.

The Blaugrana currently sit atop of their Champions League group so far, having won all three of their matches convincingly, and they’ll be looking to carry on this form against Inter in mid-week.

One big boost that Barca will have for the match is that superstar Lionel Messi has been included in their squad, something that’ll be great news for all involved with the club.

The Argentine has missed the club’s last four games in all competitions since injuring his arm in Barca’s 4-2 win over Sevilla last month.

However, it seems like Messi may not be play a part in the match despite his inclusion in the squad, as the club’s Twitter has stated that he has travelled to the Italian capital without receiving the all-clear from the club’s medical staff.

Given how they’re performed without Messi in their side recently, Barca may not actually need their star man in order to beat Inter next week and book their place in the next round of the competition.

Barca fans don’t seem to care about Messi not being given the all-clear, as loads of them took to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the forward included in the squad.

And to be honest, we can understand their excitement!

?? the ? is back ??… Feels like fresh air — Landlord Barca (@cirocnoni) November 4, 2018

king is back ??? — Badusha iruppanthodi (@Muhamme08084231) November 4, 2018

[more stories]