Manchester United ‘in advanced talks to sign PERFECT Alexis Sanchez replacement’

Manchester United are in talks to seal the transfer of Chelsea winger Willian as it looks like he can leave the club on the cheap this January.

The Brazil international, rated at around £36.5million, is also a target for Barcelona despite his slight dip in form for Chelsea so far this season.

Jose Mourinho is a long-time admirer of Willian after signing him during his days as Chelsea boss and also twice failing to bring him to Old Trafford with him.

According to the Metro, Barcelona are currently leading discussions to prise the 30-year-old away from Stamford Bridge this season, but CaughtOffside understands United are also in the running.

MUFC could certainly do with a new attacking player to replace the off-form Alexis Sanchez, and Willian seems a far better fit for how Mourinho likes his teams to play.

It seems Willian could now be available for a more realistic price for United, and CaughtOffside understands talks are at a fairly advanced stage despite Barca also being in a strong position.

Much of that, however, is more down to Chelsea’s willingness to sell abroad instead of to a major rival, though Willian himself could be keen on a reunion with Mourinho.