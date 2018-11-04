Sanchez recommends that Manchester United sign defender from Premier League rivals

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez wants the club to move for Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez in the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League after 11 matches and seven points behind arch-rivals Liverpool at the top of the table, after a mixed start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Back-to-back wins against Everton and Bournemouth have set Jose Mourinho’s men back on the right track, but defensively there are still major issues to address.

United have already conceded 18 goals and look extremely vulnerable whenever the opposition attack in numbers, which has been their undoing during several contests already this term.

According to Don Balon, Sanchez has identified his namesake at Spurs as the man to come in and shore up the back four and he recommends that the club tries to sign him in January.

The Columbian defender has 54 appearances under his belt for the Lilywhites since his 2017 move from Ajax and has become an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, rotated in the heart of the defence along with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Mourinho’s side are short on leaders at the back and although Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have improved recently, they still fail to inspire confidence and struggled under intense pressure.

Sanchez is a strong, quick and reliable player capable of giving any time an extra edge and he could slot into United’s defence nicely if the club were to sanction a deal in the new year.

At just 22 years of age, he has a bright future at the top of European football and the next logical step for him is to join a club of United’s stature, but it remains to be seen whether or not Spurs would be willing to listen to offers for one of their most prized assets in 2019.