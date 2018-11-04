AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli sent Milan fans into overdrive with a last-minute winner in this evening’s Serie A clash against Udinese.

Milan launched a counter-attack in the 96th minute of the match and in Udinese’s crowded box Romagnoli exchanged passes with Suso before smashing the ball into the net with a wonderful left-footed strike.

Romagnoli took his shirt off and ran straight towards the travelling Milan fans to celebrate the dramatic winner.

Romagnoli also saved Milan with a last-minute winner against Genoa on Wednesday evening and Romagnoli looks to be a worthy leader for the Rossoneri for many years to come.

Check out a video of the goal below courtesy of Eleven Sports UK:

ROMAGNOLIIIIII ? Captain fantastic saves AC Milan again! Udinese 0-1 AC Milan pic.twitter.com/vjFQrArkHR — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) November 4, 2018

Milan have struggled for form recently and Gennaro Gattuso’s status as manager was beginning to be questioned but back-to-back last-minute winners from Romagnoli seem to have saved Gattuso from facing the sack.