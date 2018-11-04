Video: Some Arsenal fans loved this amazing moment in midfield which summed up Torreira’s display v Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira turned in a man of the match display against Liverpool at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

The club’s Uruguayan summer signing was at his best this weekend to help earn the Gunners a 1-1 draw against the Reds, as Alexandre Lacazette struck late on to cancel out a James Milner goal on the hour mark.

One amazing moment in midfield summed up the efforts of Torreira on the night, as he tracked back to win possession twice while showing his strength and tenacity to stop the opposition in their tracks.

Arsenal fans on social media were quick to praise the 22-year-old and they are loving the new dynamic he brings to the team in the middle of the park.

Check out the clip of Torreira below, along with the fan reaction via Twitter:

Lucas Torreira, the 22 year old, cost us £30m that too in instalments over a few years. Unreal business.

