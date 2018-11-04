There’s Championship action on Sunday as Wigan host Leeds United at the DW Stadium. (KO 13:30). The Lilywhites find themselves in 5th place in the Championship following wins for Norwich and Derby.

Can Marcelo Bielsa’s side take three points and move back to the summit with the win?

Live Streaming Options:

With just one win in six and three consecutive defeats on the road the hosts Wigan have dropped from the top six down to 14th.

Paul Cook’s side remain unbeaten at home in the league this season however recording five wins and two draws so will be confident of getting back to winning ways, but Leeds should prove to be a tough test.

Goals have been hard to come by for the Latics of late, bagging just five times in seven league games which is a worry for home fans today.

Wigan to buck the trend and score two or more against Leeds is 15/8.

Leeds look to bounce back to top

The Lilywhites head into the weekend’s action three points behind new league leaders Norwich City, the Canaries thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

After losing at Blackburn two weeks ago Leeds have since beaten Ipswich and drawn with Forest to end any whisperings of ‘Leeds falling apart’.

The Whites have scored in every away game since April and are 11/5 to score in both halves which is sure to attract plenty of interest from a punting angle.

Conceding just 12 goals all season Leeds have the second best defensive record in the league and are 3/1 to win to nil. At home Wigan too have an exceptional defensive record recording four clean sheets in their last five home games. Wigan clean sheet 3/1.

Nick Powell is Wigan’s danger man with four goals to his name so far this season and he’s 12/5 to score anytime.

Despite home advantage Wigan are 12/5 outsiders to pick up all three points. Leeds are 5/4 to pick up another away win while the draw is available at 5/2.

Bielsa has a string of injury worries with Tyler Roberts, Gaetano Berardi & Barry Douglas all out of this one.

6/5 too big to pass up?

The Latics will be hoping their impressive defensive record can help them out in this one but Leeds look have too much going forward.

With 6/5 dangled as a carrot by the bookies for the away win thats a price that is surely too big to pass up.

A win would take Leeds top, get on the Lilywhites to secure the three points and double your money in the process.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware